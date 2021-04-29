UrduPoint.com
CDA Restores 8 Bus Stops Across City

Thu 29th April 2021

CDA restores 8 bus stops across city

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has restored eight bus stops across the city after completion of renovation and repair work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has restored eight bus stops across the city after completion of renovation and repair work.

Most of the stops were giving deserted look due to the negligence of previous administrations of the civic body, an official told APP on Thursday.

However, he said the authority, in a bid to provide better transportation facilities to the capital dwellers, started work on the maintenance of bus stops.

Some new stops were also being erected at various locations in the city, including Shaheed-e-Millat, Melody Market and Aabpara Market, he said adding a bus stop was built recently at F-10 Service Road East for convenience of the locals.

The authority, he said was making all out efforts to restore the natural beauty of the capital city by utilizing its available resources.

It was decided to install some new sit-outs across the city to provide recreational facilities to the citizens, he added.

During first phase, it would be established at Sector F-6 Markaz, Aga Khan Road and school Road. The work would be completed by next week.

Similarly, he said CDA's market and Road Maintenance Department had finished repair and restoration work on wooden textured railings at Parbat Road F-7 Markaz, Justice Abdul Rashid Road at F-6 and Sumbal Road at F-10 Markaz.

/395

More Stories From Pakistan

