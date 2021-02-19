CDA restores 80 percent street lights across the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has restored 80% street lights across the city and colorful lights are being installed in underpasses and flyovers to enhance their beauty.

On the other hand 1102 conventional lights have been replaced by LED lights in different areas of the city.

According to detail, the administration of CDA is committed for enhancing the beauty of capital city.

Street lights have been restored at Express Way, Srinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, Margalla Road, 7th avenue, 9th avenue, F-6, F-7, F-10, G-10 and other commercial areas, main roads and services roads.

Conventional lights are also being replaced by LED lights. Colorful lights are also being installed and 90% work on restoring and installing new lights in parks of the city has been completed.

Patrolling team of CDA is continuously restoring the street lights which are disorder since long.

CDA has allocated 10 vehicles and staff for addressing the complaints of the masses.