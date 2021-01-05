CDA restores STP Plant after four years

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday restored water treatment plant (STP) in I-9 while Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmed visited the said plant and inspected the water recycling.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA said that the water plant was not functional for last four years. But, the current administration of CDA repaired STP in just 2 months.

STP was treating two MGD sewerage water in past but now it has the ability to treat six-seven MGD sewerage water.

He said STP treated water will be utilized in gardening, department of environment, and for construction purposes adding that this step will reduce the water necessity of the city.

He said that prior to this the sewerage water was being wasted either by going down in earth or through nullahs.

He added10-12 MGD sewerage water will be recycled in coming three months through this treatment plant. Sewerage pipelines are also being improved. A tank having capacity of 20,000 gallons water will also be constructed. Cameras and heavy lights will also be installed to ensure the security of the STP, Chairman said.

Latest laboratory has also been established to check the quality of the treated water, he added .