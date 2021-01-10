UrduPoint.com
CDA Restores STP Plant After Four Years

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ali Ahmed visited a restored water treatment plant (STP) in I-9 and inspected the water recycling process on Saturday night.

Speaking at the occasion, the chairman said the water plant was not functional for last four years but, the current administration of CDA repaired STP in just two months.

STP was treating two Million Gallon per Day (MGD) sewerage water in past but now it has the ability to treat six-seven MGD sewerage water.

He said STP treated water would be utilized in gardening, department of environment, and for construction purposes, adding that this step would reduce the water necessity of the city.

He said that prior to this, sewerage water was being wasted and of no use for consumption in any form.

He added that10-12 MGD sewerage water would be recycled in coming three months through this treatment plant. Sewerage pipelines were also being improved, he informed adding a tank having capacity of 20,000 gallons water would also be constructed.

Cameras and heavy lights would also be installed to ensure the security of the STP, the chairman said.

Latest laboratory has also been established to check the quality of the treated water, he said.

