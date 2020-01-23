CDA resumes construction work at G-7, G-8 underpass

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has resumed construction work at G-7, G-8 underpass which was stopped two months ago by the Environmental Pakistan Agency-Pakistan for violating the environment laws.

"The CDA will use a modern machinery to shift Cheer trees, affected due to construction of underpass, to an alternative place." Saplings of 100 cheer plants have also been planted near the underpass to improve the greenery of the area, said a press release received issued here.

The civic body in collaboration with the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has also prepared an effective diversion plan to ensure smooth flow of the traffic at the Faisal Avenue.

In the first phase, excavation on the eastern side has been started to maintain uninterrupted flow of traffic in the construction area.

Traffic coming from Faisal Mosque and leading to Zero point, and Kashmir Highway has been diverted on the Service Road (west) of Sector G-7 which has been already widened to accommodate the heavy traffic flow.

Senior officers of ITP and officers of the concerned formation of the CDA met at the site to implement the traffic diversion plan in effective manners. Traffic signs, diversion and warning boards have been installed at different places.Moreover, instructions have also been issued to cordon of the construction area for avoiding any mishap on the avenue.