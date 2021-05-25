CDA retreives over 25 kanal land at Bari Imam, Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive has retreived over 25 kanal state land at the area of Bari Imam and Bharakahu.

The authority's enforcement teams, capital police and civil administration jointly participated in the operation and retreived land worth millions of rupees, said its spokesman on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said five rooms, two gates and a boundry wall built illegally around an area of 12 kanal was demolished at Bari Imam.

Similarly, at Bharakahu a number of establishments along the muree road were dismantled and cleared the pathways from push carts.

At least five trucks loaded with encroachment material were shifted to CDA's warehouse for further legal action, the spokesman added.

He noted that full-scale operations were underway across the city against encroachments and the land mafia without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, in a news release the Federal apex agency said that its administration was striving to promote healthy activities among the residents.

In that regard open gyms were being set up in the parks of three sectors. First at I-9 on warsak road, second in G-9/4 while third would be built at TNT park at sector G-8.

Similarly, during the second phase it would be replicated in the parks of other sectors, including F-10, D-12 and I-8.

The establishment of the gym was in final stages and would be made operational for fitness enthusiasts shortly, the news release added.

