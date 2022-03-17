UrduPoint.com

CDA Retrieves 10 Kanals State Land

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 07:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday retrieved 10 kanals of land from suburban area in the Federal capital.

The enforcement team of the authority took action in Dhok Balag of Mouza Kari and Dhok Padi of Chak Shehzad and demolished several structures built on state land, said its spokesman.

The full-scale operation was conducted with the help of district administration and Islamabad police to retrieve the occupied land.

After receiving reports of occupation of government lands in Dhok Balagh Mouza Kari, the staff of CDA enforcement directorate took immediate action and thwarted the occupation attempt.

During the operation 15 rooms, 01 hall, 01 porch, 01 stone wall and 2 DPCs illegally constructed on government lands were demolished with the help of heavy machinery.

Similarly, in Dhok Padi, Mouza Chak Shahzad the teams demolished 5 newly constructed rooms and 01 verandah on government land with the help of heavy machinery.

The spokesman added that the authority would continue operations across the city till eliminations of land mafia.

