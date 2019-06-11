CDA retrieves 100 kanal land from illegal occupants at Malpur

Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s anti-encroachment drive remain continued on Tuesday at the vicinity of Mulpur, Muree Road and get back the possession of around 100 kanal of land from illegal occupants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA )'s anti-encroachment drive remain continued on Tuesday at the vicinity of Mulpur, Muree Road and get back the possession of around 100 kanal of land from illegal occupants.

During the operation, conducted by Enforcement Directorate in collaboration of ICT Administration and reserved police, during the drive 21 houses along with boundary wall, 55 rooms, 21 kitchens, 26 washrooms, which were erected on the state land, were demolished and 100 kanal state land retrieved.

The operation was conducted and supervised by the Director Enforcement, CDA and Assistant Commissioner, ICT, with the assistance of reserved police.

During operation concerned staff of the Land Directorate, CDA was also present for indication/demarcation of illegal construction which were erected on the state land by the illegal occupants.

Furthermore, heavy machinery of MPO Directorate was utilized during operation.

Similarly, other operation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in sectorG-9/1 where illegal construction was made on state land by the occupants adjacent to House No.730, Street No.45 and demolished two rooms, two washrooms and one boundary wall.