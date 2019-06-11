UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Retrieves 100 Kanal Land From Illegal Occupants At Malpur

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:24 PM

CDA retrieves 100 kanal land from illegal occupants at Malpur

Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s anti-encroachment drive remain continued on Tuesday at the vicinity of Mulpur, Muree Road and get back the possession of around 100 kanal of land from illegal occupants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s anti-encroachment drive remain continued on Tuesday at the vicinity of Mulpur, Muree Road and get back the possession of around 100 kanal of land from illegal occupants.

During the operation, conducted by Enforcement Directorate in collaboration of ICT Administration and reserved police, during the drive 21 houses along with boundary wall, 55 rooms, 21 kitchens, 26 washrooms, which were erected on the state land, were demolished and 100 kanal state land retrieved.

The operation was conducted and supervised by the Director Enforcement, CDA and Assistant Commissioner, ICT, with the assistance of reserved police.

During operation concerned staff of the Land Directorate, CDA was also present for indication/demarcation of illegal construction which were erected on the state land by the illegal occupants.

Furthermore, heavy machinery of MPO Directorate was utilized during operation.

Similarly, other operation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in sectorG-9/1 where illegal construction was made on state land by the occupants adjacent to House No.730, Street No.45 and demolished two rooms, two washrooms and one boundary wall.

Related Topics

Police Road Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.