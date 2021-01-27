CDA retrieves 100 kanal state land in Shah Allah Ditta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration Wednesday jointly conducted anti encroachment operation at Shah Allah Ditta and recovered 100 kanal state land.

The CDA has acquired 800-kanal land since 1989 in Shah Allah Ditta, said CDA spokesperson while talking to APP.

He said the land mafia was illegally selling CDA's land to native people, Pakistanis in Karachi and oversea, after China Cutting.

Influential people are involved in illegal occupation of land and sale, the spokesman said adding the entire operation was kept secret and illegal structures were demolished.