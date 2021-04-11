CDA retrieves 150 kanal land at Chontra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) during its ongoing anti-encroachment operation has retrieved 150 kanal government's land from Sanyari Chontra from the land grabbers.

According to detail, the administration of CDA is continuously conducting operations against encroachments, illegal buildings, and land grabbers.

In this regard, a mega operation was conducted against land grabbers, encroachments, and illegal constructions at Sanuyari Chontra.

CDA took action on the information that the land grabbers had done constructions again on government's land at the said place.

During the operation, 79 rooms, 47 boundary walls, 33 kitchens, 51 washrooms, 29 DPC, 15 water tanks, three water pumps, 12 gates, and other illegal constructions were demolished.