CDA Retrieves 150 Kanal Land In Jabatili

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday retrieved 150 kanal government's land during anti encroachment operation against land mafia in Jabatili.

Land mafia was involved in construction on 300 kanal government land and illegal buy and sell of the land.

According to details, the current administration of CDA was continuously conducting operations against encroachments and illegal occupations.

In this regard, the authority conducted a mega operation in Jabatili to retrieve the government's land. Various buildings were demolished during the operation.

Land mafia had grabbed 300 kanal government's land. Land grabbers had constructed homes, boundary walls, commercial buildings and shades for animals on the grabbed land.

They said group was constructing new buildings on government's land at Jabatili. Bying and selling of land and buildings was also underway.

However, the Enforcement department of CDA conducted a grand operation and retrieved 150 kanal land from land grabbers. To protect the retrieved land from land grabbers CDA was planting trees on the said place. The operation in the said area will be continued in future as well.

