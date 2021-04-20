CDA retrieves 20 kanal state land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday conducted operation against illegal constructions and encroachments at H-9 kachi abadi and almost 20 kanal of state land was retrieved.

According to detail, the administration of CDA is continuously conducting operations against encroachments and illegal constructions.

In this regard, the operation was conducted at H-9 Kachi Abadi under the supervision of the department of Enforcement. Heavy machinery of the department was used in the operation.

More than 20 kanal government's land was retrieved during the operation and six boundary walls were also demolished.

Administration of CDA vowed to continuously conduct such operations in coming days.