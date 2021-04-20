UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Retrieves 20 Kanal State Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

CDA retrieves 20 kanal state land

The administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday conducted operation against illegal constructions and encroachments at H-9 kachi abadi and almost 20 kanal of state land was retrieved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday conducted operation against illegal constructions and encroachments at H-9 kachi abadi and almost 20 kanal of state land was retrieved.

According to detail, the administration of CDA is continuously conducting operations against encroachments and illegal constructions.

In this regard, the operation was conducted at H-9 Kachi Abadi under the supervision of the department of Enforcement. Heavy machinery of the department was used in the operation.

More than 20 kanal government's land was retrieved during the operation and six boundary walls were also demolished.

Administration of CDA vowed to continuously conduct such operations in coming days.

Related Topics

Capital Development Authority Government

Recent Stories

King Suleman relief hands over personal PPEs to ND ..

1 minute ago

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones extends contract

1 minute ago

DSP, 24 cops get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in ..

1 minute ago

Water stress in Sadpara Dam causes power, drinking ..

1 minute ago

BP 'lobbying to weaken' EU green investment: watch ..

5 minutes ago

Body Found in Plane Landing Gear at Amsterdam Airp ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.