CDA retrieves 200 kanal land at Humak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday conducted an anti encroachment operation at Humak and retrieved 200 kanal state land from mafia.

According to details the administration of CDA was conducting indiscriminate operations against the mafia and illegal constructions in the city.

In this regard, illegal constructions have been demolished by the Enforcement teams of CDA.

Under the supervision of Enforcement Department, heavy missionary of MPO Department was used for the operation.

During the operation, the Revenue Department has identified the said government lands.

Including the side office, 2 rooms, 6 rooms under construction, a gate, a barrier, 2 security picks and 2000 concrete blocks have been demolished and government lands have been handed over.