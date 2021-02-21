CDA retrieves 250 kanal land during operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has retrieved 250 kanal government land from land mafia in a raid against anti encroachment operations in Sanyari and Chontra areas.

According to detail, the administration of CDA is continuously conducting operations against encroachments, illegal constructions, and land grabbers in the city.

Operations are being conducted under the supervision of the department of Enforcement while heavy machinery of the department of MPO is being used for carrying these operations.

During the operation 110 rooms, 51 boundary walls, 38 DPC, 52 washrooms, 20 kitchens, and 35 water tankers were demolished by the CDA in Chontra.

Similarly more than 200 kanal land was retrieved during the operation. CDA also conducted operation in Sanyari and retrieved more than 50 kanal land.

The land mafia had done constructions at the land of CDA on both the said places and mafia was also involved in illegal buying and selling of the land.