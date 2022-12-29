UrduPoint.com

CDA Retrieves 400 Kanal Land In Sector C-16

Published December 29, 2022

CDA retrieves 400 kanal land in Sector C-16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Enforcement teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday conducted a mega anti-encroachment operation in Sector C-16, demolished several illegal constructions and retrieved 400 kanals state land.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of the CDA chairman.

The land in Gandhara enclave, in Sector C-16 Mauza Sangjani, which is about 400 kanals, was illegally occupied by the local people.

With the help of district administration, six shops, four hotel kiosks and 23 rooms were demolished during the operation.

In a separate operation, plastic bags were also seized from several shops in Sector I-9/4 and I-9/2 during a crackdown against those violating the Prohibited Plastic Products Regulation 2019.

