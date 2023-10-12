CDA retrieves 700 kanals land in Sector I-12

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has retrieved as many as 700 kanals of its precious land from the land grabbers in Sector I-12 of the federal capital in the last two days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has retrieved as many as 700 kanals of its precious land from the land grabbers in Sector I-12 of the federal capital in the last two days.

“The authority has launched a comprehensive operation to curb encroachments in the federal capital on the directives of CDA Chairman Capt® Anwar ul Haq,” an official told APP.

He said the Enforcement Directorate of CDA had launched the operation in collaboration with various departments near NUST University, Sector I-12, against an illegal Afghan settlement established over an extensive area.

The official said that heavy machinery was used during the operation, resulting in the demolition of numerous rooms and livestock enclosures.

During the operation, 700 kanals of land were retrieved and handed over for rapid developmental projects.

Similarly, taking stringent action against encroachments on Simly Dam Road, Karnal Sher Khan Avenue, Maandi Mor Margalla Town Phase-2 and Murree Road, the authorities removed additional sheds and fruit stalls on both the sides of the road while clearing public passages. During the operation, six trucks loaded with confiscated goods were seized by the authority.

Furthermore, in response to building code violations, the Building Control North issued notices to owners of multiple buildings in Pothohar Avenue of the University Town. The notices come as part of the authority's efforts to enforce compliance with building regulations in the area.