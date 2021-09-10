CDA retrieves land at Humak worth over Rs 2 bn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA) environment directorate Friday retrieved state land worth over Rs 2 billion at model town Humak The operation was carried out in collaboration with district administration and the Islamabad Police while heavy machinery was utilized to remove the illegal structures, said a news release.

The authority was taking indiscriminate actions against the land mafia at various places in Islamabad, in which illegal buildings, houses and other illegal structures were being demolished.

As per details, the enforcement teams at the area of Humak demolished a pre-cast wall built on over 200 kanals of government land, six rooms, a site office, a Container, a check post, and a barrier with the help of heavy machinery.

Later, the Enforcement Department, while removing encroachments around Khanna pull area of ??Islamabad, confiscated five trucks of trespassers, while two illegal huts and construction materials stalls were also removed at Bhandar stop on the Express Way.

It should be noted that for the last several months, the CDA in the Federal Capital has been engaged in continuous operations against illegal encroachments and constructions, which have resulted in the retrieval of billions of rupees worth of government land.