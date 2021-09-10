UrduPoint.com

CDA Retrieves Land At Humak Worth Over Rs 2 Bn

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

CDA retrieves land at Humak worth over Rs 2 bn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA) environment directorate Friday retrieved state land worth over Rs 2 billion at model town Humak The operation was carried out in collaboration with district administration and the Islamabad Police while heavy machinery was utilized to remove the illegal structures, said a news release.

The authority was taking indiscriminate actions against the land mafia at various places in Islamabad, in which illegal buildings, houses and other illegal structures were being demolished.

As per details, the enforcement teams at the area of Humak demolished a pre-cast wall built on over 200 kanals of government land, six rooms, a site office, a Container, a check post, and a barrier with the help of heavy machinery.

Later, the Enforcement Department, while removing encroachments around Khanna pull area of ??Islamabad, confiscated five trucks of trespassers, while two illegal huts and construction materials stalls were also removed at Bhandar stop on the Express Way.

It should be noted that for the last several months, the CDA in the Federal Capital has been engaged in continuous operations against illegal encroachments and constructions, which have resulted in the retrieval of billions of rupees worth of government land.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police SITE Capital Development Authority Post Government Billion

Recent Stories

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

25 seconds ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

11 minutes ago
 Turkey administers 100 mln doses of COVID-19 vacci ..

Turkey administers 100 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines: ministry

3 minutes ago
 Turkey parts ways with coach Gunes after Dutch dem ..

Turkey parts ways with coach Gunes after Dutch demolition

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 7 lives; 150 new infections in 24 ..

COVID-19 claims 7 lives; 150 new infections in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Brunei reports 148 new local COVID-19 cases, 3,831 ..

Brunei reports 148 new local COVID-19 cases, 3,831 cases in total

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.