CDA retrieves over 3 kanal land in Sangjani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday has retrieved over 3 kanal precious land from the land grabbers in the area of Sangjani.

Following the instructions of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Authority has launched operation in the area and successfully removed illegal structures.

Indiscriminate actions are being taken against illegal encroachments and constructions.

The anti-encroachment operation in Sangjani resulted in the demolition of several rooms constructed on government land.

The operation was conducted with the participation of CDA's Enforcement Directorate, Revenue staff, and other departments.