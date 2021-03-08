CDA retrieves two plots from mafia

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) during its anti encroachment operation conducted on Monday retrieved two plots from the land mafia.

The civic body is conducting operations against illegal constructions and encroachments across the city without any pressure.

According to details, land grabbers illegally occupied plots worth of billion rupees in I-8 Markaz and IJP Road. CDA Enforcement teams have conducted operation and retrieved the plots from mafia.

The operation against the land grabbers across the city is being supervised by the Enforcement Department of CDA.