CDA revokes petrol pump lease in sector f-6 over 480 Mln dues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has canceled the lease of a petrol pump in Sector F-6 due to non-payment of dues by the Awan Associates. Following the cancellation, the CDA took possession of the petrol pump site.

According to CDA officials, Awan Associates and an oil company owed over Rs 480 million. Despite multiple notices, the dues remained unpaid, prompting the CDA to reclaim the site after exhausting all other options.

Moreover, several violations were found on the petrol pump site, which were contrary to the agreement. The CDA had also issued notices for the removal of these violations, but they were not complied with.

Due to non-compliance, the CDA canceled the lease and took possession of the site.

The CDA has decided to allot the petrol pump site through a transparent bidding process. In this regard, advertisements will be published in newspapers and a committee headed by the DG Admin will be constituted to ensure transparency in the bidding process.

It is worth mentioning that the case related to the petrol pump site had been pending in the courts for a long time, but after effective follow-up, all cases have been disposed of.