Open Menu

CDA Revokes Petrol Pump Lease In Sector F-6 Over 480 Mln Dues

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM

CDA revokes petrol pump lease in sector f-6 over 480 Mln dues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has canceled the lease of a petrol pump in Sector F-6 due to non-payment of dues by the Awan Associates. Following the cancellation, the CDA took possession of the petrol pump site.

According to CDA officials, Awan Associates and an oil company owed over Rs 480 million. Despite multiple notices, the dues remained unpaid, prompting the CDA to reclaim the site after exhausting all other options.

Moreover, several violations were found on the petrol pump site, which were contrary to the agreement. The CDA had also issued notices for the removal of these violations, but they were not complied with.

Due to non-compliance, the CDA canceled the lease and took possession of the site.

The CDA has decided to allot the petrol pump site through a transparent bidding process. In this regard, advertisements will be published in newspapers and a committee headed by the DG Admin will be constituted to ensure transparency in the bidding process.

It is worth mentioning that the case related to the petrol pump site had been pending in the courts for a long time, but after effective follow-up, all cases have been disposed of.

Related Topics

Petrol Company Oil SITE Capital Development Authority All Agreement Million

Recent Stories

MoF participates in consultative meeting of Islami ..

MoF participates in consultative meeting of Islamic Development Bank Board of Go ..

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministeria ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh

17 minutes ago
 Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dha ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

47 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academ ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

47 minutes ago
 70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in ..

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

1 hour ago
1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancin ..

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch g ..

Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..

2 hours ago
 Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins tr ..

Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club

2 hours ago
 SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo C ..

SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal par ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajm ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan