CDA Rolls Out Smart Solutions, Beautification, Overseas Investment Plans
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA), under the leadership of Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, is making strides in development projects aimed at transforming Islamabad into a modern, eco-friendly, and investor-friendly city.
In a progress review meeting held on Tuesday, Chairman Randhawa reviewed updates on various initiatives, including solid waste management, urban beautification, and smart technology integration. Senior CDA officials and board members were present at the meeting.
The Chairman was briefed on the outsourcing process for solid waste management services, with advertisements for the bidding process already published. This step aims to improve waste management efficiency across the city.
Chairman Randhawa was informed about efforts to enhance the city's aesthetics. Sculptures and modern designs are being installed along major roads, median strips, and green spaces. Modern, energy-efficient lighting will also be permanently installed on key roads such as Srinagar Highway and Club Road.
Randhawa emphasized the need for swift implementation, directing officials to expedite the installation of lights and finalize plans to upgrade the city's model nursery.
He proposed an innovative business model to make the nursery a sustainable enterprise.
Digital smart parking has already been launched at eight locations across Islamabad, making parking payments fully digital.
The Chairman instructed the introduction of this system in the Diplomatic Enclave Shuttle Service Area, ensuring that no cash payments are accepted.
Recognizing the interest of overseas Pakistanis in Sector C-14, Randhawa directed officials to allocate additional sectors and plots to cater to their needs.
He also ordered the immediate provision of electricity in Park Enclave-III to accelerate its development.
To enhance public convenience, the Chairman proposed the establishment of flower shops and cafeterias at the One-Window Facilitation Center, ensuring a welcoming environment for residents and visitors.
