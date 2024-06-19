CDA sanitary staff appreciated for keeping capital clean during three days of Eid ul Azha: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa appreciated sanitation workers for carrying out successfully the cleanliness drive during 3-day of Eid ul Azha in Islamabad city where staff was deployed for the awareness among public and for ensuring disposal of sacrificial animals remains.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that an emergency control room had been set up to monitor the sanitation issues during 3-day of Eidul Azha.

He said that the director of Sanitation had divided Islamabad into various zones for collection of offals, entrails and other waste remains of sacrificial animals to achieve the target.

He said all sanitary staff members were present during eid holidays, canceled holidays of the entire sanitation and other staff to ensure the timely disposal of animal waste and maintain city cleanliness during the festival.

He said special field teams were available to take care of all key areas around the city and remove garbage instantly.

Besides, the normal daily cleaning schedules will continue as usual regardless of the special arrangements, he added.

On this occasion he also appreciated the staff efforts for their outstanding performance.

CDA has also distributed biodegradable bags to citizens for the first time, intended for disposing of animal waste, he mentioned while replying a question.

The CDA administration has instructed the public to use biodegradable bags for disposing of sacrificial animal waste and to ensure it is placed in designated areas, he added.

Over 2507 wastage was being collected, he mentioned.