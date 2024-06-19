Open Menu

CDA Sanitary Staff Appreciated For Keeping Capital Clean During Three Days Of Eid Ul Azha: Chairman

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

CDA sanitary staff appreciated for keeping capital clean during three days of Eid ul Azha: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa appreciated sanitation workers for carrying out successfully the cleanliness drive during 3-day of Eid ul Azha in Islamabad city where staff was deployed for the awareness among public and for ensuring disposal of sacrificial animals remains.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that an emergency control room had been set up to monitor the sanitation issues during 3-day of Eidul Azha.

He said that the director of Sanitation had divided Islamabad into various zones for collection of offals, entrails and other waste remains of sacrificial animals to achieve the target.

He said all sanitary staff members were present during eid holidays, canceled holidays of the entire sanitation and other staff to ensure the timely disposal of animal waste and maintain city cleanliness during the festival.

He said special field teams were available to take care of all key areas around the city and remove garbage instantly.

Besides, the normal daily cleaning schedules will continue as usual regardless of the special arrangements, he added.

On this occasion he also appreciated the staff efforts for their outstanding performance.

CDA has also distributed biodegradable bags to citizens for the first time, intended for disposing of animal waste, he mentioned while replying a question.

The CDA administration has instructed the public to use biodegradable bags for disposing of sacrificial animal waste and to ensure it is placed in designated areas, he added.

Over 2507 wastage was being collected, he mentioned.

Related Topics

Islamabad EID Holidays Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan