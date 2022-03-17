CDA sanitation dept holds e-kutcheri

UrduPoint.com

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) sanitation department on Thursday held an e kutcheri to resolve public issues at doorstep

The citizens lodged online complaints regarding cleanliness issues in the city.

The DG Civic Management and other officers concerned answered the queries of the citizens and assured resolution of complaints within 24 hours.

The CDA administration had directed all departments to ensure weekly e-kutcheri to provide maximum relief to Federal capital residents.

The administration has asked the dwellers to ensure maximum participation in open platform for appropriate solution to their grievences.

It also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the organization in keeping the city clean and dispose of garbage at the designated places.

