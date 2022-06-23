CDA saves 3 mln gallons water during recent rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) during recent rain spells has saved around three million gallons of rainwater through harvesting recharge wells.

The CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed was informed the other day during his visit at rainwater harvesting recharge well at sector I-8.

He was accompanied by Chairman Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), DG Water Management and officers of relevant departments.

The authority had so far constructed forty recharge wells at various places to store rainwater, CDA spokesman told APP on Thursday.

The well installed at sector I-8 has the capacity to store water for 12 to 14 hours.

The water rechargeable wells also have a special filtration system that keeps the water clean from contaminants, he maintained.

Divulging details, he said the wells were about 150 to 160 feet deep. The water is absorbed into the subsoil which helps in raising the ground water level.

Flow meters and devices were installed on rechargeable wells to help measure the amount of water going underground, he noted.

To a query, he said the complete data of rainwater storage will be reviewed at the end of the monsoon season.

Similarly, the work to build 60 more rechargeable wells was in full swing.

It has been observed that even a small amount of rain increases the ground water level.