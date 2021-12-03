CDA seal 17 commercial buildings at Ghauri Town

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Friday sealed 17 commercial buildings at Ghauri Town over violation of building by-laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Friday sealed 17 commercial buildings at Ghauri Town over violation of building by-laws.

The operation was carried out by building directorate (South), jointly participated by Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) and Federal capital police, a news release said.

The authority also served notices to several under construction buildings for carried out illegal construction work at the area.

As per Islamabad Master Plan, it was mandatory for the owners to obtain written permission from the building control department for residential and commercial constructions.

Strict implementation orders have been issued by the federal apex agency to the department concerned for taking stern action against the violators in accordance with the CDA rules and regulations 2005 in Islamabad.