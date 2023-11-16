Open Menu

CDA Seals 10 Illegal Buildings In Jeddah Town, One In Agosh Society

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 11:12 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday sealed 10 illegal buildings in Jeddah Town and one building in Agosh Society and issued notices to the owners for violating building by-laws

This operation aligns with the Chairman CDA's directives to eliminate encroachments and illegal structures within the city.

The Building Control Section, in collaboration with the Enforcement Directorate, district administration, and Islamabad Police, took decisive action against building by-law violations.

The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts over the past several months to curb illegal encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and violations of building bylaws in the Federal capital.

The CDA emphasizes that the operation against city encroachments and buildings violating by-laws will persist consistently. The aim is to ensure a systematic approach to maintaining the city's planning standards and addressing unauthorized structures.

