CDA Seals 13 Commercial Buildings On Violation Of Bylaws

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:12 PM

CDA seals 13 commercial buildings on violation of bylaws

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) has sealed 13 more commercial buildings, situated in different housing societies in Zone II and V as well as different sectors of the city, against violations of Islamabad Building and Zoning Regulations 2005, during ongoing operation

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Capital Development Authority's (CDA) has sealed 13 more commercial buildings, situated in different housing societies in Zone II and V as well as different sectors of the city, against violations of Islamabad Building and Zoning Regulations 2005, during ongoing operation.The operation was conducted by the Building Control Directorate -II, on Monday with assistance of Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) while participated by the Enforcement Directorate of the Authority, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations.During the action taken on Monday, teams of Building Control Directorate-II sealed 13 premises in Bahria Town Phase-IV which include buildings constructed on plot No.130 Civic center Block D, plot No.

167 Civic Center Block D, plot No. 154 Civic Center Block D, plot No. 158 Civic Center Block D, plot No. 09 Civic Center Block A and building operating in the name Paradise Mall and Residency were also sealed on violations Islamabad Building and zoning regulations 2005.

Similarly, seven (07) buildings constructed on plots No. 18, 22 & 23, 34 & 35, 24, 39, 44 and building constructed on plot no. 40 & 41 of Cornice Road Bahria Town phase-IV were sealed on account of violating Islamabad Building and Zoning Regulations and other violations.In the meanwhile, in continuation of anti-encroachment drive, Enforcement Directorate of the authority while conducting operations at green belt of I.J Principal Road from Sector I-10 up to Carriage Factory boundary Sector I-11, removed 275 illegal selling points established illegally by encroaching green belt of the Road.

After removing encroachments, the area was handed over to Environment Staff of MCI for tree plantation and with directions to ensure strict vigilance so that encroachments could not be cropped up again.

Similarly, one (01) temporary house, (01) hotel and one (01) mechanic cabin have been also dismantled in F-11 Markaz. Moreover, one (01) building material depot near St # 11, Sector G-11/1 has also been removed.

