UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Seals 13 Commercial Properties For By-laws Violation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:58 PM

CDA seals 13 commercial properties for By-laws violation

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday sealed 13 more commercial buildings for violating Islamabad Building and Zoning Regulations 2005 in different housing societies situated in zone II and V of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday sealed 13 more commercial buildings for violating Islamabad Building and Zoning Regulations 2005 in different housing societies situated in zone II and V of the city.

The operation was conducted by the Building Control Directorate in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations of the civic agency, said a press release received here.

The sealed commercial premises were located in Bahria Town Phase-IV and constructed on plot number 130 Civic center Block D, plot no.

167 Civic Center Block D, plot No. 154 Civic Center Block D and others.

A building operating in the name of Paradise Mall and Residency was also sealed against the CDA's By-laws violations.

Similarly, seven buildings constructed on plots No. 18, 22, 23, 24,34, 35, 39 and 44 and buildings built on plot no. 40 and 41 of Cornice Road Bahria Town phase-IV were also sealed on account of violating Islamabad Building and Zoning Regulations and other violations.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road Capital Development Authority Housing

Recent Stories

PCB issues 2020 schedule for national team

19 seconds ago

PM says 2020 will be the year of welfare of common ..

16 minutes ago

RPO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Saddar B ..

3 minutes ago

Shelter home set up at Daska hospital

3 minutes ago

Tunisia Extends State of Emergency Until January 3 ..

3 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted, ring leader arrested in Faisal ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.