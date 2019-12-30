CDA seals 13 commercial properties for By-laws violation

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday sealed 13 more commercial buildings for violating Islamabad Building and Zoning Regulations 2005 in different housing societies situated in zone II and V of the city

The operation was conducted by the Building Control Directorate in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations of the civic agency, said a press release received here.

The sealed commercial premises were located in Bahria Town Phase-IV and constructed on plot number 130 Civic center Block D, plot no.

167 Civic Center Block D, plot No. 154 Civic Center Block D and others.

A building operating in the name of Paradise Mall and Residency was also sealed against the CDA's By-laws violations.

Similarly, seven buildings constructed on plots No. 18, 22, 23, 24,34, 35, 39 and 44 and buildings built on plot no. 40 and 41 of Cornice Road Bahria Town phase-IV were also sealed on account of violating Islamabad Building and Zoning Regulations and other violations.