CDA seals 16 premises on violations of building and zoning regulation

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed sixteen premises including commercial buildings, residential house and a site office of contractor in Soan Garden Housing Society on violation of Islmabad Capital Territory (ICT) Building and Zoning Regulations 2005

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority CDA ) has sealed sixteen premises including commercial buildings, residential house and a site office of contractor in Soan Garden Housing Society on violation of Islmabad Capital Territory (ICT) Building and Zoning Regulations 2005.

According to a press release, the owners have failed to produce the approved building plan, completion certificates despite several warnings. The Authority has accelerated the operation against violations of Building and Zoning Regulations in housing societies situated in Zone II and V.

The operations were conducted by the Building Control Directorate �II with assistance of Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT), Islamabad Police and other concerned formations.

The operations were carried out in continuation of steps of the Authority towards ensuring implementation of building by-laws and curtail haphazard constructions in the outskirts of the city particularly in the housing societies falling in territorial limits of Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate of the Authority has removed polls in sector I-11/2 and illegal parking set up outside Medix Hospital in street no 56 sector F-11/4. The directorate has also removed illegal fruit stalls from G-9 Markaz and road side encroachments from Municipal Road G-9 and other areas in another operation.