CDA Seals 17 Commercial Buildings, Issues 245 Notices

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:46 AM

CDA seals 17 commercial buildings, issues 245 notices

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed 17 commercial building for not getting approval of construction and issued 245 notices owners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed 17 commercial building for not getting approval of construction and issued 245 notices owners.

The civic body has also issued 73 show cause to owners on account of violation.

CDA is taking action against those who are violating the building by-laws and doing constructions without NOCs from the authority.

According to detail, the administration of CDA is committed for implementing the building by laws.

CDA has been taking action against the constructions without having NOCs. However, the current administration of CDA has completed preparations for a grand action against those who are violating the building by laws and are doing constructions without NOCs.

Department of Building Control Section in collaboration with the department of Enforcement has sealed 17 commercial buildings at Sawan Garden Zone 5.

The action was taken under CDA Building Regulation 2020 and Building by Laws.

Assistant Commissioner and reserve police were also present at the occasion. Notices have been served to 245 owners in Gulberg Green, Bahria Enclave, F-17, E-11, Zone 2, GT Road, Sawan Garden, River Gardern, Bahria Phase 6, Express Way, Lehtrar road, and others.

