CDA Seals 19 Commercial Buildings On Account Of By Laws Violation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:05 PM

In continuation of operation against violations of building by-laws and Islamabad Building and Zoning Regulations 2005 in different housing societies, Capital Development Authority's (CDA) has sealed 19 more commercial buildings on Tuesday

These premises were sealed in Jinnah Garden Housing Society situated in Zone-V of Islamabad.

The operation was conducted by the Building Control Directorate �II with assistance of Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) while participated by the Enforcement Directorate of the Authority, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations.

During the operation conducted on Tuesday, teams of Building Control Directorate-II sealed 19 premises in Jinnah Garden Zone-V which include buildings constructed on plot No.

251, 252, 229, 228 & 230 in Civic Centre, C-1, plot No.58 and 160 in Civic Centre, C-2, plot No.189, 190, 199 and 247 in Civic Centre C-5, plot No.205, 206 and 207 in Civic Centre C-6 while plot No. 135, in Civic Centre, C-7 and plot No.119, 160, 09 and 170 in Civic Centre, C-8 street.

In the meanwhile, in continuation of anti-encroachment drive, teams of Enforcement Directorate while conducting operation in Saidpur demolished several building material depots, one chapper hotel, two boundary walls and other constructions while two dumper building material was also confiscated.

Similarly, during other operations, one under-construction room in Katchi Abadi sector H-9 and a boundary wall illegally constructed near Orchard scheme was also demolished during another operation.

