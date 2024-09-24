Open Menu

CDA Seals 23 Buildings In G-15 For Violating Building By-laws

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM

CDA seals 23 buildings in G-15 for violating building by-laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday sealed 23 buildings in sector G-15 and three in F-15, with notices issued to the owners for violating building by-laws.

CDA has launched a comprehensive drive against illegal constructions and encroachments across the city to enforce building by-laws and reclaim state land, CDA spokesman told APP.

He said multiple operations were being conducted by enforcement directorate, accompanied by the building control section, in collaboration with district administration, and Islamabad Police.

Similarly, the authority demolished illegal structures in Jinnah Housing Society including eight construction material depots

five shuttering depots, four junkyards,12 fruit and vegetable stalls, five makeshift restaurants, four property offices, eight

chicken shops, four tuck shops and one service station.

Heavy machinery was used to dismantle these illegal structures, and government land was vacated.

In another operation in Sector I-8, I-9, and I-10 the CDA also demolished nine makeshift restaurants

The spokesman noted that these operations are part of the CDA's larger mandate to uphold the city’s building regulations without discrimination.

In recent months, he added that these concerted efforts have resulted in the recovery of government land worth billions of rupees.

The CDA remains committed to ensuring Islamabad's urban landscape adheres to approved regulations and plans, protecting both the city’s infrastructure and its residents.

