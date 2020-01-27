CDA seals 250 buildings ; National Assembly Committee informed

National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior was informed Monday that Capital Development Authority (CDA) had sealed around 250 buildings in various areas as per the orders of Supreme Court and High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior was informed Monday that Capital Development Authority (CDA) had sealed around 250 buildings in various areas as per the orders of Supreme Court and High Court.

The committee meeting held here under the Chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Member National Assembly.

The Member Planning and Design CDA briefed the committee about the buildings sealed by the authority in E-11 .

The CDA representative further informed that the authority was working on the issue and as per the direction of the Court, it was hiring consultant.

The Committee directed the CDA to furnish the Court orders along with complete report to the Committee within two days.

The Secretary Ministry of Interior briefed the Committee about the implementation status of the recommendations of the Standing Committee.

The Bill titled "The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2019" was discussed and deferred till next meeting with the Committee's direction for the Secretary Finance to attend the meeting of the Committee for complete deliberations on the Bill.

The committee discussed the alleged fraud by the Jammu & Kashmir Cooperative Society and submitting wrong answer on the floor of the House.

The Secretary Society informed the committee that 54 plots were not in the revised layout plan, for which the previous society was responsible and inquiry might be initiated against it.

The Circle Registrar Cooperative Societies informed the Committee that inquiry against the society was also underway.

The Deputy Chief Development, Ministry of Interior, briefed the Committee regarding the budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Project (PSDP) for the financial year 2020-21.

The Committee was informed that the PSDP included 152 projects with 40 on-going and 112 new projects.

Total funds demanded for the PSDP amount to Rs 21,558.890 million out of which Rs 10407.807 million was for completing on-going projects and Rs 11,151.083 million was demanded for new projects. The PSDP for the financial year 2020-21 was approved unanimously by the Committee.

The Committee directed to give priority to completion of on-going projects. It also recommended that in the projects of Islamabad Capital Territory, the projects relating to uplift of rural area of Islamabad must be given priority.

The Committee recommended that the project for shifting of HQ Sindh Rangers from Jinnah Kot might be included in the PSDP to safeguard this National heritage.

The representative of the Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS) briefed the Committee about the joint venture executed on 07-10-2011 between FECHS and National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NAECHS).

The committee directed FECHS to submit detail alongwith present status of land purchased by the NAECHS.

The Committee also directed the Ministry to probe the matter and report to the Committee accordingly.

The meeting was attended among others by the MNA's Sher Akbar Khan, Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Nawabzada Shazain Bugit, Malik Sohail Khan, Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan, Nadeem Abbas, Syed Agha Rafiullh, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur and the senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Law and Justice, National Police Burue, ICT Police, Civil Defence, National Police academy, CDA and FIA.