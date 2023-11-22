CDA seals 28 buildings in different areas of city

Capital Development Authority (CDA) during the operation, so far, 28 buildings have been sealed for violation of building by-laws in different areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Capital Development Authority (CDA) during the operation, so far, 28 buildings have been sealed for violation of building by-laws in different areas.

According to the details, the Building Control Directorate in collaboration with the Enforcement Directorate with the assistance of the district administration and Islamabad Police took strict action against the violation of building bylaws in the different areas of the city.

The buildings that were being constructed without the DA's approval have been sealed and notices have also been issued to the owners.

On this occasion, the CDA administration said that the implementation of the Master Plan to beautify the city of Islamabad should be ensured in all circumstances.