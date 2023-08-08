The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday sealed 28 illegally established car showrooms in the federal capital's posh sectors on the directions of Chairman CDA Noor Ul Amin Mengal

During the operation, on the first day illegal showrooms were sealed in the Blue Area, including the F-10 and F-11 Markaz, a CDA official said in a statement.

The Authority's Building Control, Enforcement, and Estate staff participated in the operation against illegal car showrooms.

The unauthorised car showrooms were not only occupying public parking areas but were also creating problems for the pedestrians, the CDA official said.

On the instructions of Chairman CDA Noor Ul Amin Mengal, through advertisements, property owners were warned not to use their properties illegally. "All buildings and properties used illegally besides the allotted purpose will be sealed. So far, leases of 117 properties have been canceled where illegal showrooms were set up," he said.

A detailed survey was conducted after the deadline given by the CDA and several notices were issued whereas a list of illegal car showrooms established in all centers was compiled by the Authority.