CDA seals 39 buildings in Jinnah Garden Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Directorate of Building Control of Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed 39 buildings in Jinnah Gardens Housing Scheme on account of Non-conforming Use (NCU).

CDA teams in a joint operation with Enforcement Directorate, CDA and ICT administration conducted operation on the directions of Director Building Control South CDA.

Deputy Director Ashraf Shahid, Assistant Director Mazhar Abbas Bukhari, Building Inspector Rizwan, Building Inspector Saleem and other enforcement staff participated in the operation.

Police contingent also accompanied CDA staff during the operation.

CDA chief said the operations against illegal constructions would continue without any fear and pressure until the removal of all violations as per CDA byelaws.

He said strict legal action would also be taken against violators in case of non-compliance and repeated offence.