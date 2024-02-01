Open Menu

CDA Seals 51 Buildings On Account Of Non-conforming Use

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday

sealed 51 buildings in Jinnah Garden, Phase One, for non-conforming use and issued notices to the owners to eliminate illegal constructions and illegal use of buildings.

The Building Control Section along with Enforcement Directorate conducted the operation with the assistance of Islamabad District Administration and Police.

On the directives of the CDA chairman, the Authority had been engaged in conducting operations against encroachments, illegal constructions and violation of building bylaws in the Federal Capital for last many months.

