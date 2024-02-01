CDA Seals 51 Buildings On Account Of Non-conforming Use
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 10:02 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday
sealed 51 buildings in Jinnah Garden, Phase One, for non-conforming use and issued notices to the owners to eliminate illegal constructions and illegal use of buildings.
The Building Control Section along with Enforcement Directorate conducted the operation with the assistance of Islamabad District Administration and Police.
On the directives of the CDA chairman, the Authority had been engaged in conducting operations against encroachments, illegal constructions and violation of building bylaws in the Federal Capital for last many months.
Recent Stories
Minister for developing strong field mechanism
ECP imposes fines on violation of code of conduct
PML-N to clean sweep in general elections: Mumtaz Aziz
Kashmiri artists & poets playing significant role in highlighting Indian HR abus ..
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.26 billion
KP Health Department issues contingency plan for general elections
ATC sends Aliya Hamza to jail on judicial remand in May-9 case
KU awards 34 PhD, 130 MPhil degrees in various disciples
Despite security challenges, elections on time: CEC
National Students Olympic Games kick off
Hand grenade explosion DC office premises in Panjgur
PC-I of constructing wall around Regi Town sent for approval: Meeting told
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for developing strong field mechanism7 minutes ago
-
ECP imposes fines on violation of code of conduct7 minutes ago
-
PML-N to clean sweep in general elections: Mumtaz Aziz8 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri artists & poets playing significant role in highlighting Indian HR abuses: Mushaal8 minutes ago
-
KP Health Department issues contingency plan for general elections9 minutes ago
-
ATC sends Aliya Hamza to jail on judicial remand in May-9 case25 minutes ago
-
Despite security challenges, elections on time: CEC25 minutes ago
-
Hand grenade explosion DC office premises in Panjgur25 minutes ago
-
PC-I of constructing wall around Regi Town sent for approval: Meeting told28 minutes ago
-
Director finance WASA appointed as Deputy Managing Director28 minutes ago
-
COMSTECH organizes Kazakhstan Alumni Forum Meeting28 minutes ago
-
Political & economic stability to be main challenge for new elected govt: Speakers28 minutes ago