CDA seals 60 buildings in Islamabad on violating bylaws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed 60 buildings in the Federal capital during a crackdown against the violations of the bylaws of the authority.

During the crackdown against unauthorized constructions, the Building Control Wing, alongside the Enforcement Directorate, sealed 38 buildings in G-9/4 due to non-conforming use, said a press release.

In Gulberg Residencia, 22 under-construction buildings were sealed for proceeding without the necessary permissions.

The authority has issued notices to the owners of the sealed properties. Prior to this action, the owners were directed to obtain the required permissions from the CDA before beginning construction.

The buildings were sealed because the owners failed to comply with these instructions.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa reiterated the authority's commitment to enforcing building bylaws throughout Islamabad, stating that the crackdown on violations will continue consistently.