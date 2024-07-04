CDA Seals 60 Buildings In Islamabad On Violating Bylaws
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed 60 buildings in the Federal capital during a crackdown against the violations of the bylaws of the authority.
During the crackdown against unauthorized constructions, the Building Control Wing, alongside the Enforcement Directorate, sealed 38 buildings in G-9/4 due to non-conforming use, said a press release.
In Gulberg Residencia, 22 under-construction buildings were sealed for proceeding without the necessary permissions.
The authority has issued notices to the owners of the sealed properties. Prior to this action, the owners were directed to obtain the required permissions from the CDA before beginning construction.
The buildings were sealed because the owners failed to comply with these instructions.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa reiterated the authority's commitment to enforcing building bylaws throughout Islamabad, stating that the crackdown on violations will continue consistently.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DSP chairs meeting for observing peaceful Muharram30 seconds ago
-
Minister for ensure quality and transparency in development projects11 minutes ago
-
Seven of family die as van falls into ditch in Haripur11 minutes ago
-
APHC lashed out Indian claims about peace and development in IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 129 kg drugs in two operations40 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles loss of lives in Haripur road accident40 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to ensure peace during Muharram41 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three thieves with Rs 61,50041 minutes ago
-
Services exports increase by 1.80% to $7.129 bln in 11 months41 minutes ago
-
PFA launched crackdown against substandard manufacturing 'kulfi' units1 hour ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz joins world leaders as 24th SCO summit starts2 hours ago