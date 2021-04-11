CDA seals five buildings at G8/1 on LOOP violation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed five plots at I&T center of G8/1 on account of violation of layout plan (LoP) .

The Buildings Control Section (BCS) of CDA during operation sealed plot No 50, 51, 52, 53 and 54 of I & T center of G-8/1 over violation of LOPs.

According to details, the plot owners had set up illegal shops in the residential area at the back of I & T Center, in violation of the Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulations 2020.

In this regard, the owners of the said plots were issued show cause notices, however, the said notices were not complied by the owners.

The Building Control Department (BCS) of CDA has sealed the entrances of these plots.

It is pertinent to mention here that, opening of shops at the back side of I&T center is not only a violation of the approved LOP, but also a matter of public concern.

The shops have entrances towards the residential area and were causing public issues. These illegal shops not only block foot paths but also create parking issues.