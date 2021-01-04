CDA seals illegal buildings at various places of city

Anti-encroachment operation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) is underway during the operation illegal buildings have been sealed at various places of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti-encroachment operation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) is underway during the operation illegal buildings have been sealed at various places of the city.

The authority has conducted operation in areas including Khhana Pull, Bani Gala, Lehtrar Road, 11th avenue, Saidpur and others areas and nine trucks of goods have been confiscated.

According to detail, CDA is conducting mega operations against encroachments, illegal construction, and land mafia in the city.

The joint operation of enforcement department of CDA and district administration conducted with the cooperation of Police Station Khhana Pull.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Koral.

18 carts, 28 shades, 5 bread points, 25 fruit stalls, 5 wood stalls, 4 scrap centers, 01 poultry stall, 01 tall stall, and 01 Shinwari restaurant were demolished during the operation.

Besides these all, 02 under construction houses were sealed for violating the building by laws in Bani Gala. 01 structure was sealed, goods of one home were also sealed in Bani Gala. During operation in Saidpur, various encroachments were demolished. The department of enforcement also demolished various encroachments at 11th avenue.