CDA seals numerous unauthorised expressway structures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with the local administration, sealed numerous under construction buildings along the Expressway on Thursday due to violations of building regulations.

During an operation along the Expressway, it was discovered that five buildings were under construction without the approval of the CDA. As a result, these structures have been sealed, and notices have been issued to their owners.

Furthermore, notices have been sent to 13 building owners in F-17, a sector made up of private societies, due to non-conforming use.

With the assistance of the District Administration and Islamabad Police, the Enforcement Directorate of the CDA took action against illegal constructions and violations of building by-laws in Islamabad.

The CDA emphasized its commitment to an ongoing anti-encroachment campaign aimed at transforming Islamabad into a city free of encroachments. It's worth noting that over the past several months, the CDA has been actively conducting operations to address encroachments, illegal constructions, and violations of building bylaws in Islamabad.