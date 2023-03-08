The Building Control Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed the Marketing and Sales Department of One Constitution Avenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Building Control Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed the Marketing and Sales Department of One Constitution Avenue.

The CDA took over the management of One Constitution Avenue after confiscating all the records. The Director Estate Management II has been appointed as Administrator.

Following the orders of the Supreme Court, the lease was canceled on the basis of non-payment. Earlier in 2015, the lease was also canceled and the Supreme Court gave the developer one more chance to pay the dues, which the developer failed to do, as per the schedule given by the Supreme Court.

The One Constitution Avenue Resident Committee will run the day-to-day management matters along with the CDA Committee. The committee constituted by the CDA will include officers of Estate Department, Finance Wing, Enforcement and Building Control Department.