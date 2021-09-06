UrduPoint.com

CDA Seals Over 15 Buildings At Banigala

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

CDA seals over 15 buildings at Banigala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority's (CDA) Building Control Department here on Monday sealed over 15 commercial buildings in violation of building by-laws 2020 at the area of Bari Imam and Kuri Road.

The sealed buildings were carried out illegal constructions without approval from the authority, said a news release.

Assistant Commissioner Bhara Kahu was also present on the occasion along with the teams of CDA.

