CDA seals restaurants, service centers on violation of building by-laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday restaurants and service centers over violation of its building by-laws.

According to he CDA spokesperson, the action against the illegal restaurants and four service stations in sectors G-9 and G-10 was taken on the special directions of CDA Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmed.

The spokesperson said the owners of more than 25 illegal buildings had been issued notices to demolish their structures buildings. In case of non-compliance, heavy fine would be imposed on them, beside sealing of the buildings, which would be demolished by the Authority later, he added.

He said the illegal buildings included schools, hotels, cinemas and residential ones. Some newly constructed hostels had also been issued notices, he added.

The illegally constructed service stations, the spokesperson said, not only were wasting water but also damaging roads.