UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Seals Restaurants, Service Centers On Violation Of Building By-laws

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:37 PM

CDA seals restaurants, service centers on violation of building by-laws

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday restaurants and service centers over violation of its building by-laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday restaurants and service centers over violation of its building by-laws.

According to he CDA spokesperson, the action against the illegal restaurants and four service stations in sectors G-9 and G-10 was taken on the special directions of CDA Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmed.

The spokesperson said the owners of more than 25 illegal buildings had been issued notices to demolish their structures buildings. In case of non-compliance, heavy fine would be imposed on them, beside sealing of the buildings, which would be demolished by the Authority later, he added.

He said the illegal buildings included schools, hotels, cinemas and residential ones. Some newly constructed hostels had also been issued notices, he added.

The illegally constructed service stations, the spokesperson said, not only were wasting water but also damaging roads.

Related Topics

Water Fine Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council present football stars Silves ..

2 minutes ago

Zarnish Khan’s dance video goes viral on social ..

3 minutes ago

CE, DG PR Pesco condole over death of Pir Sufiad S ..

4 minutes ago

Eight dead as migrant boat capsizes off Canaries

4 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls on West Not to Hinder Trials of Islam ..

4 minutes ago

Rome Urges Iran to Show Prudence While Waiting for ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.