UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Seals Restaurants, Service Centers On Violation Of Building By-laws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 01:50 PM

CDA seals restaurants, service centers on violation of building by-laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed restaurants and vehicle service stations over the violation of building code.

Upon the special directions of Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmed, the authority sealed the illegal restaurants and four service stations in sectors G-9 and G-10 said a press release issued by CDA.

The owners of more than 25 illegal buildings have been given the notices for demolishing their buildings. They have been directed that if they would not demolish the illegal buildings, they would be fined heavily after the expiry of the notices.

While these building would also be sealed. The process of demolishing these buildings would also start later on.

The buildings which have been issued the notices for violating the building code include schools, hotel, hostels, cinemas, and residential areas. Newly constructed hostels have also been given the notices. The illegal service station waste water on one hand and cause damaging the roads on the other.

Related Topics

Water Hotel Vehicle Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on appointing Ch ..

22 minutes ago

Noor Dubai resumes activities in Nigeria with stri ..

52 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers shed new light on mysteries behi ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 70.52 million

2 hours ago

Germany reports 20,200 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-India food security cooperation h ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.