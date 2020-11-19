UrduPoint.com
CDA Seals Seven Illegal Asphalt Plants

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday sealed seven asphalt and concrete mixing plants operating in the city without having 'no objection certificate' (NoC) from the civic agency.

A joint operation was carried out in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration that sealed three plants along Srinagar highway and four near Sangjani, an official in CDA told APP.

The action was taken after serving prior notices to the asphalt and concrete plants' owners to close down the work itself, he said.

During the first phase the plants were being sealed immediately, while in second phase it will be demolished, he said.

"All the enforcement teams were directed to take stern and indiscriminate action against illegal plants in their jurisdictions, which were causing distress to the environment," he observed.

The campaign was aimed at controlling rapid increase of air pollution in the city, the official added.

