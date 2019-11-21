CDA seals several houses on account of by laws violation

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) Building Control Directorate-II had sealed several houses on violations of Building Bye-laws in different housing schemes situated in Zone-II, III and V

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority's ( CDA ) Building Control Directorate-II had sealed several houses on violations of Building Bye-laws in different housing schemes situated in Zone-II, III and V.

These houses were sealed on violations of the "ICT Building and Zoning Regulations-2005" including construction made without prior approval of the authority, nonconforming use and various other violations.

While exercising building control all over the city, the authority has launched operations in the societies for eradication of building bye-laws violations.

In this connection, Building Control Directorate-II conducted an operation which was participated by ICT Administration and staff of Enforcement Directorate and sealed several premises on different violations.

During this operation, different premises were sealed in housing societies including Margalla View D-17 and Multi-professional B-17 situated in Zone-II, Bahria Enclave and Park View City in Zone-IV and Gulbeg, Beharia Town and River Garden housing schemes situated in Zone-V of Islamabad.

Prior to sealing these premises, Building Control Directorate-II, CDA served 500 notices for voluntarily removal of violations against the Building bye-laws and after the expiry of dead line 40 houses were sealed with the assistance of ICT Administration and Enforcement Staff of CDA.

Operation launched to eradicate violations of Building Bye-laws will remain continue without any discrimination and fear or favour all over the city.

Similarly, Building Control Directorate-II, CDA during another operation in SectorE-11 sealed 30 houses on nonconforming use.