CDA Seals Sir Syed Memorial Over Expiry Of Lease Period

Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:17 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed the Sir Syed Memorial Complex in sector G-5/1 Islamabad after the decision of the Authority to not extend the lease period and cancel the allotment with immediate effect, said a news release

A letter subject "Cancellation of Plot No 19 measuring 11666 square Yard Allocated to Sir Syed Memorial in Sector G-5/1, Islamabad" said that the lease expired on 26-09-2021.

It is worth mentioning that this is the only Memorial in the name of "Sir Syed Ahmed Khan" in Pakistan.

The land was given to the Society in 1988 on a 99 year lease renewable after every 33 years to build a Public library, a Reading Room, a Museum and an Auditorium for public benefit to honour the memory of the late Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. The Memorial was built by the Society with the aid of private and public donations. The Islamabad Museum displaying ancient artifacts worth billions of rupees was established in the Memorial Building in 2002.

The President of the Sir Syed Memorial Society Syed Ahmed Masood while talking to media said that the operation was conducted without any prior notice and without giving any reason for the cancellation in spite of the fact that the Society had written six letters to the CDA between 2018 to September, 2021 requesting an extension of the lease, without a single response from the CDA.

He said after receiving the cancellation notice the Society filed an Appeal to the CDA board according to Section 20 of the Islamabad Land Disposal Regulations 2005 which allows the allottee one year to redress any shortcomings.

The appeal has to be heard by the full Board of the CDA whose minutes are recorded. To the best of the Society's knowledge no such meeting of the CDA Board has taken place since the Society\s appeal was lodged last week, he added.

