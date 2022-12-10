UrduPoint.com

CDA Seals Swati's Farmhouse In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 10, 2022 | 12:44 PM

CDA seals Swati's farmhouse in Islamabad

The latest reports say that the CNIC and passport of Senator Azam Khan Swati will be suspended.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati's farmhouse in Chak Shahzad area of the Federal capital was sealed, the sources said on Saturday.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed the property.

According to the CDA officials, the property was sealed over violations of house-building laws.

The CDA had earlier issued a final notice to Swati's wife last month for illegal construction on their farmhouse in Islamabad.

The property was sealed at the moment when Sindh police took Azam Swati into custody from Quetta.

The PTI leader would be shifted to Sindh where two cases were registered against him.

Advocate Iqbal Shah who was representing the PTI leader said that even though the Balochistan High Court ordered the septuagenarian’s release, the province’s police handed over his custody to the Sindh police.

The lawyer said that Senator Swati would be shifted to Sindh via a special aircraft.

The latest reports said that the government also decided to suspend passport and CNIC of Swati. NADRA would start working on the recommendations of the FIA.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Quetta Police Wife Federal Investigation Agency Capital Development Authority From Government Court Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Rana Sanaullah says PDM ready for unconditional ta ..

Rana Sanaullah says PDM ready for unconditional talks with opposition

34 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on thre ..

OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Ex ..

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - ..

12 hours ago
 Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil go ..

Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil goals

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.