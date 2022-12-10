(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati's farmhouse in Chak Shahzad area of the Federal capital was sealed, the sources said on Saturday.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed the property.

According to the CDA officials, the property was sealed over violations of house-building laws.

The CDA had earlier issued a final notice to Swati's wife last month for illegal construction on their farmhouse in Islamabad.

The property was sealed at the moment when Sindh police took Azam Swati into custody from Quetta.

The PTI leader would be shifted to Sindh where two cases were registered against him.

Advocate Iqbal Shah who was representing the PTI leader said that even though the Balochistan High Court ordered the septuagenarian’s release, the province’s police handed over his custody to the Sindh police.

The lawyer said that Senator Swati would be shifted to Sindh via a special aircraft.

The latest reports said that the government also decided to suspend passport and CNIC of Swati. NADRA would start working on the recommendations of the FIA.