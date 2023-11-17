CDA seals various illegal buildings in federal capital

The Building Control South and North Directorates of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday sealed an additional 17 buildings in various areas of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Building Control South and North Directorates of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday sealed an additional 17 buildings in various areas of the Federal capital.

On the directives of Chairman CDA Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq for curbing encroachments and illegal constructions in Islamabad over the past two days, a total of 28 structures have been sealed across different zones due to violations against the building bylaws, said a news release.

According to details, the Building Control Directorate has conducted the operations in collaboration with the Enforcement Directorate with the support of the local administration and Islamabad police.

They took stringent action against 17 buildings in the Multi-Professional Cooperative Housing Society, Sector B-17, which were under construction without CDA approval. The notices have also been issued to the owners.

It is noteworthy that on Thursday, 10 buildings in Jinnah Town and one unauthorized construction in Aghosh Housing Society were sealed, and owners were served notices.

The CDA administration emphasizes that the implementation of the master plan for beautifying Islamabad will be ensured, and the crackdown against building bylaws violations will continue in a systematic manner.